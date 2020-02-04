Adani group may take over Ahmedabad airport operations in April 2020

Addressing media persons, Santosh said, when asked on the takeover, “I am told that the operations of the Ahmedabad airport is being handed over to Adani group from April 1 2020”. Addressing media persons, Santosh said, when asked on the takeover, “I am told that the operations of the Ahmedabad airport is being handed over to Adani group from April 1 2020”.

Operations at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport may be taken over by Adani Group in April 2020, said Ahmedabad Customs Principal Commissioner Kumar Santosh on Monday. Addressing media persons, Santosh said, when asked on the takeover, “I am told that the operations of the Ahmedabad airport is being handed over to Adani group from April 1 2020”.

When contacted, officials from the Adani group said there was no written intimation as yet about the takeover.

Santosh added that his department was working with Chennai and Mumbai customs to stop smuggling of rare animals like turtles, snakes and leopards from being smuggled out of India.

In his media briefing, the customs official also disclosed four GST violation cases of “city-seizures” registered at ICD Khodiyar and Air cargo complex in Ahmedabad, where cases were pertaining to systematic smuggling by overvaluation of export goods and mis-declaration of quantity of the goods.

