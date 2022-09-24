scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

AAI to deploy private security personnel at 60 airports for non-core duties

The move will reduce the security expenditure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

Security personnel stand guard outside Jammu airport. (File)

CISF personnel performing non-core duties at 60 airports in the country will be replaced by private security personnel, an official release said on Friday.

The move will reduce the security expenditure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, and added that “these CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports which will further strengthen the security set-up.” “In line with the decision of the central government, a total of 1,924 private security agency personnel will be deployed at 60 airports in place of CISF personnel, posted at non-core duty posts,” AAI said in the release.

AAI also said it has appointed 581 security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement (DGR)-sponsored security agencies for non-core
posts at 45 airports.

“These security personnel will be deployed after completion of the aviation security (AVSEC) training programme at selected airports,” it said.

It also said that as many as 161 DGR personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programmes and they will be deployed after completion of training from Saturday.

Already 74 DGR security personnel have been deployed at Kolkata Airport from early this month after attending the AVSEC training programme, the statement said.

The deployment process of the remaining security personnel is under process, it added.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:36:40 am
