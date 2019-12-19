A320neo Aircraft: IndiGo flight turns back after ATC sees ‘spark and smoke’

IndiGo said the pilot followed standard operating procedure and the smoke from the auxillary power unit was a ‘false alarm’. IndiGo said the pilot followed standard operating procedure and the smoke from the auxillary power unit was a ‘false alarm’.

IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft flying from Udaipur to Bangalore on Wednesday was turned back from the runway after the air traffic control (ATC) spotted a spark and smoke in the tailpipe of the plane. During inspection, it was found that the smoke and sparks were from the auxiliary power unit (APU) of the aircraft.

“On 18-12-2019 A320/NEO aircraft VT-ITS operating flight 6E-979 (Udaipur-Bangalore) was involved in ground turn back at Udaipur as ATC observed spark and smoke from the tailpipe during taxi. Crew shutdown both the engines. There was no visual alert in the cockpit,” an official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. “During ground inspection it was detected that the smoke and sparks were from APU and came while APU was being shutdown during taxi. Aircraft has been released with APU under MEL (Minimum Equipment List),” the official added.

IndiGo said the pilot followed standard operating procedure and it was a ‘false alarm’. “An IndiGo flight 6E 979 operating Udaipur-Bangalore was held by the Udaipur ATC after taxi-out. The ATC suspected smoke from the auxiliary power unit in the aircraft tail section. Following the laid standard operating procedures, the pilot returned the aircraft to the bay for further inspection. During the inspection, there were no unusual observations, so it was a false alarm. The aircraft was release for further flight,” the private carrier said in a statement.

Most airlines operating A320neo or A321neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have faced several engine-related issues, including gearbox failures, combustion chamber distress apart low pressure turbine (LPT) blade failure. These issues have been addressed in the modified engines. Last month, the aviation watchdog instructed IndiGo to ground an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified P&W engine, for every new A320neo plane with the modified engine that is added to its fleet.

The regulator’s order had come in the backdrop of repetitive events of third stage LPT blade failure of planes causing engine malfunctions on four occasions, potentially compromising passengers safety. IndiGo operates a total of 91 new generation A320neos and seven A321neos. Aviation safety regulators in Europe and USA have also issued instructions in this regard.

In a fresh Airworthiness Directive effective December 31, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that “occurrences have been reported of finding damaged LPT third stage blades on Airbus A320 ‘NEO’ aeroplanes which have affected engines installed. Investigation results determined that the affected parts have limited damage tolerance, and that, following impact at critical regions by foreign (originating from outside of the engine) or domestic (originating from inside of the engine) objects, instantaneous blade fracture may occur. This condition, if not corrected, could lead to dual engine in-flight shut-down, possibly resulting in reduced control of the aeroplane.”

The EASA suggested de-pairing of the engines for improving safety. It asked the airlines using A320neo family aircraft to remove one affected engine from service and, thereafter, ensure that at least one engine installed on the aeroplane is not an affected engine, within three months. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) too, last month, issued an alert for certain variants of P&W engines for the Neos. “These conditions, if not addressed, could result in uncontained release of LPT 3rd stage blades, failure of one or more engines, loss of thrust control, and loss of airplane,” the DGCA said about the FAA notice.

