7 in 17 days: Frequency of malfunctions on SpiceJet flights a cause for concern

On a tough day for SpiceJet, two of its aircraft were forced to make priority landings after they developed technical glitches on Tuesday. Including the two new ones, as many as seven such incidents have happened on SpiceJet flights in the last 17 days.

Here is the list of all technical glitches reported on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days:

June 19

* A Delhi-bound Boeing 737-800 operated by the Gurugram-based low-cost airline made an emergency landing in Patna, minutes after take-off from there, after one of its engines suffered a bird hit. The aircraft was carrying 185 passengers and six crew members.

* A Bombardier Q400 Dash 8, developed a cabin pressurisation issue after departure from Delhi. As the aircraft climbed out of Delhi, the pilots noted that the cabin pressure did not build up in line with the altitude gain. Following this, the crew decided to return and the aircraft landed safely back in Delhi.

June 24

* The fuselage warning light on a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft (Guwahati-Kolkata) lit up when it was on ‘rotation’, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return. The pilots of the flight found that the warning was coming from the baggage door at the rear end of the plane, the officials said.

June 25

* A similar incident took place on SpiceJet’s Patna-Guwahati flight on June 25. A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was forced to ditch its take-off roll at the Patna airport after the aircraft’s fuselage door warning light lit up. Here too, it was found that the warning had come from the baggage door at the rear end of the aircraft.

July 2

* A Jabalpur-bound flight operated by the low-cost carrier on a Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 plane made an emergency landing in Delhi after the smoke alarm was triggered. The aircraft took off from Delhi early Saturday, and while climbing past 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the lavatory smoke alarm sound going off, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

July 5

* A SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft on its way to Dubai from Delhi with 150 people on board landed in Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday after it developed a technical glitch. Pilots of the Dubai-bound flight noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the plane’s fuel tanks, following which they decided to divert the plane to the closest airport, officials said. The flight was cruising at 36,000 feet in the Pakistan airspace when the glitch was observed, a source said.

* The outer windshield of a SpiceJet aircraft, flying from Kandla in Gujarat, cracked mid-air today after which the plane made a priority landing in Mumbai. Officials said the Kandla-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield’s outer pane cracked.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all seven incidents.

Meanwhile, shares of the budget carrier fell over two per cent on Tuesday following reports that the SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft had to land in Karachi. The SpiceJet stock fell 2.33 per cent to end at Rs 37.65 apiece on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it declined 2.20 per cent to settle at Rs 37.70 per share.