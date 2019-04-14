1,100 Jet Airways pilots decide not to fly from tomorrow: National Aviator’s Guild

Cash-strapped Jet Airways which has been on wind-down operations over the past weeks has found itself in a deeper crisis as nearly 1100 pilots belonging to the airlines’ body National Aviator’s Guild have decided to not fly from 10 am Monday to protest against the “non payment of salary dues”, according to news agency PTI.

The pilots along with engineers and senior management have not received their salaries for three months, whereas employees of other categories have not been paid for the month of March.

“As on today, we have not been paid for nearly three-and-a-half months and we don’t know when we will be paid. So we have decided to go ahead with our call of no-flying from April 15. All 1,100 pilots of NAG will stop flying from 10 am Monday,” a Guild source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The debt-ridden Jet Airways’ pilots body which claims representation of around 1100 pilots of the total 1600 with the full-service carrier, had in late March called for no-flying from April 1 over the issue of unpaid salaries. However, on March 31, the guild deferred the agitation to April 15, saying it wanted to give more time to the new management.

Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit.