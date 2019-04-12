Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directs MoCA to review issues of cash-strapped Jet airways

Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday directed civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review issues concerning Jet Airways, which has been operating with less than 10 planes.

Advertising

“Directed Secretary MoCA to review issues related to Jet Airways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety,” Prabhu tweeted in the morning.

According to industry sources, Jet Airways will operate only nine planes — two Boeing 737s and seven regional Jet ATRs — on Friday.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways on Thursday grounded its services to and from the East and Northeast regions. It also suspended its international operations for a day.

Advertising

Consequently, many passengers were left stranded at the airports. The sources said the airline now owes more than Rs 3,500 crore to passengers on account of flight cancellations alone.

As of Thursday noon, the airline operated just 14 planes– way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.