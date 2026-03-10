IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns months after widespread outage

Embattled IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned months after a weeks-long disruption to flights across the country that paralysed the air network due to ​the ​country’s largest ​airline not adapting to new DGCA norms.

The airline announced Elbers’ decision on Tuesday.

The ⁠carrier had seen its worst-ever ⁠operational ‌crisis, ​drawing ‌scrutiny from ‌the ​public ​and ​the government ​in December.

Who will run IndiGo now?

Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, an aviation industry veteran and the promoter of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation, will assume interim charge until thecompany announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday.

“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company’s Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers,” InterGlobe Aviation’s Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.