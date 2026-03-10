IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns months after widespread outage

The airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume interim management of the country's largest airline.

By: Express Web Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 06:44 PM IST
The airline announced Pieter Elbers' decision on Tuesday.
Embattled IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned months after a weeks-long disruption to flights across the country that paralysed the air network due to ​the ​country’s largest ​airline not adapting to new DGCA norms.

The ⁠carrier had seen its worst-ever ⁠operational ‌crisis, ​drawing ‌scrutiny from ‌the ​public ​and ​the government ​in December.

Who will run IndiGo now?

Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, an aviation industry veteran and the promoter of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation, will assume interim charge until thecompany announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday.

“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company’s Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers,” InterGlobe Aviation’s Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.

InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.

What happened with IndiGo?

IndiGo reported wide-ranging flight cancellations and delays, affecting thousands of fliers. The airline has the lion’s share of the overall Indian aviation market and is the primary or the sole airline on multiple routes.

The primary reason for the flight disruptions were said to be crew shortages after new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms kicked in.

The second and final phase of the new crew rest and duty rules were implemented in November.

Only 19.7 per cent of its flights operated on time on December 3, down from 35 per cent on a day earlier and around 50 per cent on December 1.

This caused serpentine queues and major chaos at various Indian airports. Social media was exploding with IndiGo passengers expressing frustration at long delays and cancellations.

 

