IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns months after widespread outage

Embattled IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned months after a weeks-long disruption to flights across the country that paralysed the air network due to the country’s largest airline not adapting to new DGCA norms.
The airline announced Elbers’ decision on Tuesday.
The carrier had seen its worst-ever operational crisis, drawing scrutiny from the public and the government in December.
Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, an aviation industry veteran and the promoter of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation, will assume interim charge until thecompany announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday.
“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company’s Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers,” InterGlobe Aviation’s Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.
InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.
IndiGo reported wide-ranging flight cancellations and delays, affecting thousands of fliers. The airline has the lion’s share of the overall Indian aviation market and is the primary or the sole airline on multiple routes.
The primary reason for the flight disruptions were said to be crew shortages after new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms kicked in.
The second and final phase of the new crew rest and duty rules were implemented in November.
Only 19.7 per cent of its flights operated on time on December 3, down from 35 per cent on a day earlier and around 50 per cent on December 1.
This caused serpentine queues and major chaos at various Indian airports. Social media was exploding with IndiGo passengers expressing frustration at long delays and cancellations.