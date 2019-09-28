Aviation case: ED can now legally take possession of Holiday Inn Hotel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) can now legally take possession of Holiday Inn Hotel located at Aerocity in New Delhi, following confirmation of its attachment orders for the hotel.

The Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has confirmed the provisional attachment of the hotel carried out by ED in March in connection with its probe against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in the Air India case.

“The ED had provisionally attached property, Hotel Holiday Inn located in Aerocity, New Delhi on 28.03.2019 to the extent of Rs 127.69 crore being proceeds of crime in a money-laundering case. The said Provisional Attachment Order has subsequently been confirmed by the Hon’ble PMLA Adjudicating Authority vide order dated 19.09.2019,” the ED said on Friday in a statement.

The ED had attached the hotel saying it had been bought with money allegedly laundered by Talwar. This money was alleged to be kickbacks received in deals allegedly brokered by Talwar between Air India and foreign aircraft manufacturers.

The hotel would have the option of challenging the decision of the adjudicating authority in the high court to prevent ED from taking possession of the hotel.