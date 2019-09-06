Auto sector slowdown: Will push FinMin for tax relief on vehicles and fuel, says Nitin Gadkari

In a bid to reassure the troubled automobile industry that is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown in sales over the last one year and is now staring at big job losses, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will extend all possible support to the industry. Among a series of proposals, he said that he will take up the demand of GST reduction with the Finance Minister and also take up a recommendation to lower taxes on fuel in order to help the industry.

Speaking at the annual convention of SIAM, Gadkari said that even if GST is reduced for some time, it will help the industry. “I will follow it up with the Finance Minister. The sector needs help right now to increase vehicle sales”. With the impending price increase of vehicles and the upcoming of BS VI norms deadline, “it is your (industry’s) demand that there should be reduction in tax of petrol and diesel vehicles… I will take your message to the Finance Minister,” said Gadkari.

As all segments of the automobile sector including the commercial vehicle sales are under stress with major truck manufacturers announcing over 50 per cent decline in sales in August 2019, the minister said that in a bid to generate demand for commercial vehicles, “we will try to bring 68 big projects including express highway projects amounting to around Rs 5 lakh crore over the next 3-4 months”. Stating that the government has no plan to ban petrol or diesel vehicles and is working on bringing a scrappage policy, he said that he would also propose the government to extend the benefit of lower GST for hybrid vehicles too, as has been done for electric vehicles.

“We have reduced GST in electric vehicles. Now I am trying that GST on hybrid vehicles is also reduced. I am following up regarding this with the Finance Minister,” he said. “There have been talks that government is planning to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. I want to make it clear that the government has no such plan. We are not going to do anything like that,” the minister said. In 2017, Gadkari had said that the auto industry would be “bulldozed” if they didn’t push for electric vehicles.

Speaking at the event Uday Kotak, vice chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that the auto industry needs to be ready for structural changes. While the banking sector is ready to finance any type of vehicle, the dependency on individual credit score is impacting the demand.

Explained Over to North Block now While Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seemed to offer solutions on the existing crisis faced by the automobile industry, it remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry, that faces a stiff revenue target for the current financial year, is willing to provide tax benefits and a cut in petrol and diesel cess to drive demand for automobiles.

Speaking at the event, automobile manufacturers raised their concerns over the sharp decline in sales that have continued over successive months for over a year now. While Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, welcomed that the government is working to introduce measures to improve the situation he said, “All key stake holders — OEMs, suppliers, dealers, banks, etc., have to collaborate with confidence. We have to work together to come out of the slowdown.”

Martin Peter Schwenk, MD & CEO of Mercedes Benz India said that the auto industry is undergoing major disruption and these changing trends will shift markets and revenue pools. India is in dire need of regulatory stability, along with policies that are tech agnostic, he said. Gadkari also told reporters that steep penalties under the amended Motor Vehicles Act are not meant to collect fines but to ensure that people do not violate the law. “There is a misconception among people. If they abide by the laws, there will be no fine imposed. The law has not been imposed to collect fines. It has been brought into force so that people take traffic rules seriously and do not violate them,” said Gadkari. He added that awareness related to obeying traffic regulations has increased following the implementation of the new law. He further said that once people start obeying the laws, there will be no need to impose fines.