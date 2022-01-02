Dec sales: Maruti, Hyundai fall behind; Tata, M&M gather pace

Supply side constraints due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage impacted auto sales of top vehicle manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which saw a double-digit decline in wholesale despatches during December 2021, the fourth month in a row.

The fall in auto sales numbers was somewhat expected as chip shortage continues to impact supply chain of auto makers globally. Also, production cuts announced by companies since mid of last year is resulting in low despatches.

On Saturday, only four automobile manufacturers — Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai India Motor, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors —- declared their sales numbers. Amongst two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp released its numbers.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,26,031 units in December, registering a decline of 14 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. It again missed its traditional average monthly sales of 1.5 lakh units. However, the sales recovered over November and were up 11.5 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m).

Maruti said on Saturday that the semiconductor shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, though it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Hyundai Motor India’s domestic sales declined by nearly 32 per cent y-o-y to 32,312 units, which it attributed to the chip shortage. This was much steeper than the 24.2 per cent y-o-y decline in wholesale despatches witnessed in November.

However, Tata Motors’ total domestic wholesales were up 24 per cent y-o-y to 66,307 units during December, which were somewhat equally distributed between passenger and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales were up a sharp 50 per cent y-o-y at 35,299 units — most in a decade — while commercial vehicle (CV) sales were up a mere 4 per cent on a y-o-y basis. In November, the company had reported 21 per cent y-o-y rise in auto sales at 58,073 units. Further, it had posted 2021 calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units, the highest ever since the inception of its PV business.

M&M clocked total domestic sales of 36,140 units in December, an increase of 9.6 per cent y-o-y. However, on a m-o-m basis, the sales declined by 2.32 per cent. PV sales last month were up 10 per cent y-o-y to 17,722 units. Veejay Nakra, CEO (automotive division), M&M, said, “We have seen growth in business segments, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and international operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us.”

Tractor sales at M&M continued in the slow lane in December, suffering a 21 per cent y-o-y fall to 16,687 units. This was sharper than the y-o-y fall of 17 per cent in November. The company has attributed this to last year’s high base and incessant rains in some states. Hemant Sikka, president (farm equipment sector), M&M, said, “De-growth in December has been on account of a combination of factors, including high base of last year and both delayed and very heavy rainfall in some geographies. We expect momentum to recover in the coming months on account of good progress of Kharif procurement bringing liquidity in the hands of farmers and Rabi acreage showing signs of growth over last year.”

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,74,485 motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market last month, which was a decline of nearly 12 per cent on a y-o-y basis, but an increase of nearly 14 per cent on a m-o-m basis. The company said it continues to monitor the on-ground situation, although localised restrictions imposed by certain states in the wake of rising Omicron cases will continue to restrict customer movement.