Auto sales continue downhill race in January; weakness across PVs, CVs, two-wheelers

The Indian automobile sector continued to reel under pressure with all major categories — passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CVs) — announcing a decline in their domestic sales last month.

As the economy continues to undergo a slowdown and consumer sentiment remains weak, vehicle sales across all categories registered a year-on-year decline of 13.8 per cent to 17,39,975 units in January 2020.

The domestic PV sales for the industry declined 6.2 per cent in January 2020, over the corresponding period last year even as the market leader Maruti Suzuki India announced a marginal growth in its domestic sales. The decline came as other major manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, Honda Cars India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors announced decline in their domestic sales for the month.

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV sales last month stood at 2,62,714 units against 2,80,091 units in corresponding month last year.

Two-wheelers — which are considered a barometer of consumer demand in rural area — also witnessed a sharp decline as their domestic sales declined by 16 per cent to 13,41,005 units last month.

While the year-on-year sales of Bajaj Auto fell 22.4 per cent, that of Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter declined 14.3 and 6.6 per cent. Sales of TVS Motor Company also fell 28.7 per cent during the month.

On the other hand, the CV segment — which is an indicator of industrial activity in the country — also witnessed a 14 per cent decline in sales for the month of January.

For the 10-month period between April 2019 and January 2020, while the total vehicle sales has declined by 15.5 per cent, the PV segment and two-wheeler segment is down 15.3 per cent and 15.8 per cent, respectively.

Slowdown, rising input cost keep pressure on

The CV segment has seen a 20 per cent decline in the 10-month period over the corresponding period 2018-19.

“Sales of vehicles continue to be stressed due to rising cost of vehicle ownership and slower growth in GDP,” SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said.

Vehicle prices have gone up as manufacturers gear up for the transition to stricter emission norm BS-VI from BS-IV beginning April 1. Besides, many companies had increased prices in January citing rising input costs.

Wadhera further said, “We are hopeful that the recent announcements by the government on infrastructure and rural economy would support growth of vehicle sales going forward, especially in commercial vehicles and two-wheeler segment.”

Three-wheelers was on the only category that witnessed growth in demand in January as its sales rose 12.69 per cent to 60,903 units.

For the 10-month period, the sales of three-wheelers is down 1.25 per cent.

Commenting on the overall sales performance, SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said wholesales declined in all segments, barring three-wheelers.

Among passenger vehicles, he said post-festive season sales decline has been less, although the industry is still in the negative territory.

“We are hopeful that the response that we have received to the ongoing Auto Expo will help further improve consumer sentiment. Already there have been 70 unveils and launches so far,” Menon added.

