Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny, Fronx; bookings open from today

Maruti Suzuki introduced the highly anticipated Jimny in India at the Auto Expo 2023, and bookings for it have been opened today at the Nexa stores or online.

The Fronx, a crossover built on the Baleno, was also launched by Maruti Suzuki on Thursday, reservations for which are open as well.

With the Jimny and Fronx, Maruti looks to take the lead in the sports utility vehicle market. The biggest automaker in the nation also intends to strengthen its position in the SUV sector in order to reclaim 50% of the domestic passenger vehicle market. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India revealed the cars at the Auto Expo 2023 and stated that the company’s medium-term objective was to regain 50% of the market share and take the top spot in the SUV sector.

Sun Mobility aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its battery-swapping platform by 2025



By 2025, Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure, and services provider for electric mobility hopes to support 10 lakh vehicles on its platform. In order to enable people to become franchisees and speed up network growth, the business revealed its SwapX tiny battery switching station at the Auto Expo 2023 in this area. Sun Mobility also demonstrated their S2.1 next-generation battery pack, which has a better power battery and offers 45% more range and compatibility.

Youth demand the best, drive-up entry price point for new cars to Rs 10 lakh



The continuous increase in customer demand for pricing, from a median price of around Rs 5 lakh a decade ago to about Rs 10 lakh now, is a subject that unites vehicle manufacturers and is reflected in the models chosen at the pavilions in the Auto Expo. The primary three passenger vehicle producers in the nation, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors, and Tata Motors, which together will sell more than 70% of all cars in FY 2021, have a clear upward change in pricing, according to data on price trends.

Auto Expo kicks off following three-year hiatus

Following a three-year hiatus, the Auto Expo was back at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and the Auto Expo Motor Show in Greater Noida. The first Auto Expo, which was conceptualized in 1985, was held at Pragati Maidan in 1986. It demonstrated how the Indian automotive sector was embracing new technologies and encouraging homegrown R&D to modify them for the demanding Indian environments.