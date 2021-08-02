Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19 situation: SIAM

Visitors take a look of Maruti Suzuki cars as entry of general public opened on Friday for the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on Feb 5th 2016. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The country’s leading automobile show, the Auto Expo, which was scheduled to take place in February next year at Greater Noida, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and apprehensions of a possible third wave, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020.

“The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to-consumer (B2C) show like the Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now,” Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the COVID situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows, he added.

Menon noted that safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Auto Expo is the top most priority for SIAM.

It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave, he said.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto sales jumps 44% in July

Elaborating further, Menon noted that there is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year.

“Also, Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration, for the Indian auto industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection,” he added.

The Auto Expo 2020 saw total footfalls of over six lakh visitors. The country’s flagship auto show had witnessed around 70 product launches and unveils, 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

Keeping in pace with the trend of eco-friendly vehicles, the expo had also witnessed the launch of 35 electric vehicles.