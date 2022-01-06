Atul Keshap to be USIBC president

Veteran American diplomat Atul Keshap, who till recently served as the US’ Chargé d’affaires in New Delhi, would now lead the US-India Business Council (USIBC) as its president, its parent body US Chambers of Commerce announced recently.

“We’re ecstatic to have Ambassador Keshap as USIBC’s next President. His deep expertise, and deep global network will empower the organisation to even greater heights and serve our members well,” Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of the international division of the US Chamber of Commerce, announced.

In a statement, 50-year-old Keshap said that as the next president of USIBC, he is honoured and excited to continue his involvement in shaping and strengthening the robust relationship between the US and India.