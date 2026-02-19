At India AI Summit, tech cos pledge to evaluate AI for global contexts for ‘democratising AI’

Leading international and domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies have signed the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments at the India-AI Impact Summit, a guiding, voluntary framework, under which they have agreed to work on evaluating Al systems for global contexts, recognising that cross-lingual support is helpful for “democratising Al” – in line with one of India’s central pitches around AI development, to counter concentration of the technology in the hands of a few.
Under the commitments, the companies have agreed on two broad commitments, focusing around advance analysis of real-world AI usage, and strengthening multi-lingual and use-case evaluations. Companies that have signed the commitments include a range of international and domestic entities, including Google, OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Microsoft, Sarvam, Gnani, Bharatgen, and Soket AI, among others.
“Leading frontier AI companies, along with India’s innovators have pledged voluntary commitments for inclusive and responsible AI. These focus on advancing real-world AI insights to support evidence-based policymaking on jobs, skills, and economic transformation, and on strengthening multilingual, contextual AI evaluations to ensure effectiveness across languages, cultures, and real-world use cases, especially in the Global South. This marks a major step toward AI that is powerful, inclusive, and globally relevant, positioning India at the forefront of a Global South perspective on AI governance,” Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, while announcing the commitments.
As per the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments, participating companies will evaluate multilingual capabilities on a subset of languages and cultural contexts while preserving flexibility on the choice of tools, benchmarks, as well as Al systems prioritised for this work. They will also collaborate with local ecosystems for the development and application of evaluations for under-represented languages and cultural contexts.
“Participating organisations recognise that cross-lingual support is helpful for democratising Al and aspire to improve Al performance and high-quality experiences for users across the globe. Furthermore, they recognize the value of partnerships with governments and local ecosystems that have or may develop datasets and expertise that support the evaluation of Al systems for local cultural contexts and use cases,” the commitments say.
Signatory companies also recognise that building rich measures of where and how Al is diffusing across the global economy helps to: shed light on the future of work and human-Al collaboration; support the development of evidence-based policymaking in areas such as workforce development and education; enable meaningful comparison over time; and help advance adoption and opportunity.
Participating organisations will work to enhance analysis regarding global Al adoption for economic purposes. By the next AI Summit, they have pledged to publish statistical insights derived from anonymised, aggregated and taxonomised usage data, either directly or (where relevant) through contributions to international efforts.
