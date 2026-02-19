At India AI Summit, tech cos pledge to evaluate AI for global contexts for ‘democratising AI’

Leading international and domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies have signed the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments at the India-AI Impact Summit, a guiding, voluntary framework, under which they have agreed to work on evaluating Al systems for global contexts, recognising that cross-lingual support is helpful for “democratising Al” – in line with one of India’s central pitches around AI development, to counter concentration of the technology in the hands of a few.

Under the commitments, the companies have agreed on two broad commitments, focusing around advance analysis of real-world AI usage, and strengthening multi-lingual and use-case evaluations. Companies that have signed the commitments include a range of international and domestic entities, including Google, OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Microsoft, Sarvam, Gnani, Bharatgen, and Soket AI, among others.