At E-XPLAINED today: TeamLease Services chairman Manish Sabharwal

The issue of employment generation and safety of jobs has become centre stage as the lockdown ends and economic activities resume. Millions of migrant workers returning to their homes has added another challenge, with infrastructure projects and factories facing temporary shortages.

Manish Sabharwal, Chairman and Co-founder, TeamLease Services Ltd, and Director at Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will join an E-xplained session on Wednesday, to provide insights into developments in the labour market and what holds for job seekers in the year ahead.

Different agencies and economists have projected Indian economy to enter recession this year as gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by over 5 per cent in various estimates.

While the government has provided support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through additional bank lending, the impact on the informal economy is expected to be severe, resulting in job losses across sectors. Even in the formal economy, sectors like tourism, hospitality and aviation face the highest impact of COVID-19.

Members of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have cautioned that the damage caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown could “take years to repair” as the economic situation is “extremely gloomy” and high-frequency indicators suggest a “collapse of demand”, according to the recently released minutes of MPC meeting held on May 22.

The RBI panel had slashed the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 per cent to boost investment and demand, while the government has announced a series of short-term and medium-term steps to protect the economy.

These steps notwithstanding, the damage to economic activity is severe enough to rupture the job market for a long time.

Having advised the government on labour policies, the conversation with Sabharwal — titled ‘Unlockdown, And After: What Holds For The Jobs Market As Economy Contracts’ — cannot be more timely. Even as the latest official data on employment situation is yet to be available, many economists fear permanent job losses. The unemployment rate, which had marginally inched lower to 5.8 per cent in 2018-19 from 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, is expected to sharply rise this year.

“A large number of daily labourers/wage earners have been rendered jobless because of lockdown. Though a part of the unemployed workforce will get back to work, still there are some sectors which have been hit hard and many people working in these sectors may have lost their jobs permanently. This will adversely affect private consumption,” MPC Member Pami Dua had said, as per the MPC minutes.

