Asset monetisation a ‘paradigm shift’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

India’s vision of a $5 trillion economy, while striking the right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare, can only be achieved through active collaboration between public and private sector, she said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 3:17:02 am
Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian economyFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said asset monetisation by government should not be viewed only as a funding mechanism but as an overall strategy for bringing about a “paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation and maintenance”.

Chairing a workshop with the states/UTs on asset monetisation organised by NITI Aayog and Finance Ministry, she said various Budget proposals are aimed at supporting the National Infrastructure Pipeline and monetisation provides alternative funding mechanism for infra creation. She stressed the need for proactive and collaborative approach by the Central and state agencies for enabling infrastructure development.

She added: “Our vision for Infrastructure is ultimately of, for and by our states.”

