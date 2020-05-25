Asim Dasgupta: ‘We have to move away from market-based solution to giving a welfare role to the government’

Former West Bengal Finance Minister and noted economist Asim Dasgupta. Former West Bengal Finance Minister and noted economist Asim Dasgupta.

With the coronavirus-induced lockdowns crippling global economy, former West Bengal Finance Minister and noted economist Asim Dasgupta spoke to Shamik Chakrabarty and dissected the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at the measures that have been announced as part of the Government of India’s (GoI) Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package?

When the Prime Minister had announced the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, he mentioned that the Union Finance Minister would explain about its allocation. Unfortunately, five press conferences later, there’s no substantial concern about the livelihood problem of the poor. The primary reference is to a loan-based solution. But a loan-based solution can’t be the government solution. Suffering individuals in the small-scale sector, if you give them loan instead of grant, it will not mean much.

Also, in the defence sector, the government is asking for foreign capital to move in, which is in contradiction to the Prime Minister’s Self-Reliant India assertion. I find the GoI’s approach inadequate for the bottom 80 per cent and also for economic recovery. The approach doesn’t bring in money in the hands of people to shore up demand, the lack of which is a problem now.

Has the GoI injected enough liquidity into the market?

In a situation where there’s inadequate demand, the need is to increase the demand itself. It will not lead to inflation but will help recover the economy.

How do you look at the government’s Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free loan scheme for businesses for MSMEs?

Again, the government is taking a loan route. For anybody in the small-scale business sector, going to the bank and taking this loan, transactions will naturally take a longer time than what is required now. There’s urgency here and it’s very important that the problem should be solved through grant.

As for interlocking MSMEs or preparing a layout for them, we have to revisit the whole thing. We need to look around the world; which are the countries handling this coronavirus issue, and the related economic recovery, well.

Vietnam, Cuba, to an extent China, and in our country Kerala: the model they are following is essentially the Keynesian model of giving the state a welfare role. And the countries that are failing are those where dependency is only on the market. The United States for example, where the failure is very clear. So we have to move away from market-based solution to giving a welfare role to the government.

Do you think the migrant worker crisis could have been handled better?

This is one of the saddest spectacles we have seen after Independence. What was required first of all was to allow them (migrant workers) to move freely to their respective destinations. Because there is unemployment all around, they naturally want to go back to their own villages.

Right at the beginning of the lockdown, railway services should have been provided to them free of cost and then it was the responsibility of the state governments to take them from railway stations to their villages and arrange the required medical programme and facilities for them. So far, I saw only tangential approach.

How do you look at the reforms announced for the farm sector and also the proposed ‘One Nation, One ration Card’ system? There’s a school of thought that the reforms had been long overdue.

What are the reforms the Finance Minister is talking about in the agricultural sector? She is talking about the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act. She is talking about amending the Essential Commodities Act. The Act says that hoarding is illegal for essential commodities. If you remove that, what kind of reform is that? It will only encourage the monopolistic elements within a legal framework. Monopoly is not reform. Moving towards more competition is a reform. She is doing exactly the opposite.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.