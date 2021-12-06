scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

‘Create robust, digital platform for easy credit availability to small biz’

🔴 The building blocks required to create such a platform are already available, given the strong ecosystem of Aadhaar, mobile phones, UPI platform and digilocker, he said asking the banking industry to come up with innovative idea and solutions in 3 months.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 4:32:44 am
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini Vaishnaw news, India IT Minister, digital platform, MSME, small businessmen, easy credit, credit availability, Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav, Business, Indian express, current affairsAshwini Vaishnaw was speaking at ‘Digital payment Utsav’ which was part of a weeklong showcase of India’s achievements in digital space titled ‘Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav’ in the capital. (File)

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday exhorted the banking industry to create an innovative digital platform — as powerful, seamless and robust as UPI — for providing quick and easy credit to MSME, small businessmen, and those at the bottom of pyramid.

The building blocks required to create such a platform are already available, given the strong ecosystem of Aadhaar, mobile phones, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platform and digilocker, he said asking the banking industry to come up with innovative idea and solutions in three months.

Vaishnaw was speaking at ‘Digital payment Utsav’ which was part of a weeklong showcase of India’s achievements in digital space titled ‘Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav’ in the capital.

Throwing a “challenge” at the bankers present in the audience, the Minister said: “Can we create a platform as powerful, seamless, good, as digital as UPI platform for providing very quick and easy credit to the MSME, small industries, small businessmen…people really at bottom of pyramid.”

With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement