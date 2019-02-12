ASCEND Kerala 2019: ‘Amended restrictive clauses, introduced investor protection law’

BATTLING a perception problem of not being industry friendly, the only Left-ruled state in the country, Kerala, told investors Monday that it had amended restrictive clauses in many of its acts, and introduced an omnibus investor protection and facilitation law.

It said land was available, and with attractive purchase options, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also promised to meet all stakeholders to have a purposeful dialogue on hartals, although he recognised hartal per se as a valid means of protest in a democracy.

Given the handicap of geography, sandwiched that the state is between coastal regulation zones and ecologically fragile zones, the Pinarayi government is in the process of acquiring fresh tracts of land for industry and optimise its usage by creating common facilities, and by entering into public private partnerships for development of industrial estates.

“We do not have much land, and have to make best of the situation,” said Vijayan, addressing media ahead of the three-year old LDF government’s first investor conference, Ascend 2019 – Empowering Enterprises. Through state agencies, the government plans to add to as well as build new land banks spending over Rs 35,000 crore, he said.

The state government is also trying to woo Corporate India, by showcasing the many reforms it has undertaken over the last three years. For instance, Vijayan pointed out that last April, the state passed the omnibus Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, that amends seven existing Acts, and a total of 26 clauses.

“The KIPF Act will bring transparency, transformative reforms and have time-bound provisions for registering companies, and giving licences,” said K Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Department. All interface with industrial players will be in electronic format, he said, adding that spot registration was a must as per the Act now.

Four agencies, KSIDC (Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation), KINFRA and Cidco, along with the Director, Industries and Commerce, are coordinating not just further land acquisition, but also freeing up lands allocated for purposes of industry earlier, but now not functional.

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), is in the process of acquiring afresh about 6,500 acres of land in Kannur, said K A Santhosh Kumar, Managing Director, KINFRA. “Land is being acquired through private negotiations and paying the dwellers market rates,” said Santhosh Kumar. The average price per acre was about Rs 2 crore.

Given the high cost of land, the state government is also offering a deferred payment plan for the industry. “We are asking the industry to pay 50 per cent of the cost of land now, and the balance over the next five years. There would be no interest to be paid for the balance payments,” said Elangovan.

The state, which has shown improvements in the Ease of Doing Business score over the last three years, has pointed out to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) at the Centre, that it cannot be clubbed with large states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra.