ASCEND 2020: Kerala CM announces measures to attract businesses

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that a proposal to subsidise a part of the wage commitment of newly-set up industries for the first five years is under consideration.

To woo big-ticket investments to Kerala, the CPM-led state government is mulling a slew of path-breaking steps.

Addressing ASCEND 2020, a global investors’ meet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that a proposal to subsidise a part of the wage commitment of newly-set up industries for the first five years is under consideration.

He said workers in the newly-established institutions would get a monthly wage subsidy for first five years.

“This is a scheme under consideration. I don’t want to go into its details. This benefit will be available only to those units which provide ESI and PF benefits to workers.

“I also want to say at this stage that women employees will get at least Rs 2,000 more than their men counterparts under the proposed scheme,’’ he said.

Besides, the bar on women factory workers being put on night shift would be lifted. It will be the responsibility of the employer to ensure their safe transport and stay during the night, he said.

Observing that the government has amended several regulations to help investors, Vijayan said many more such measures are on the anvil to enable a fast, transparent and corruption-free investment regime in the state.

He said for investments worth at least Rs 250 crore or projects that give direct employment to at least 1,000 persons, the government would relax the 15-acre ceiling on holding land. This would encourage private industrial estates, he said.

Another investor-friendly step announced by the CM is that the government would relax rules that regulate roadside construction depending upon the width of the road. As of now, on the side of roads having a width of eight metres, only structures of up to 18,000 square feet are allowed. This would be relaxed to enable real estate projects.

“The investment climate prevailing in the state is most conducive. This is especially significant at a time when certain parts of the country and the world are in the grip of tension and anxiety. Here is an ideal destination where investment can be made in diverse sectors without having any tension or anxiety,” the Chief Minister said.

