As West Asia war continues, anti-dumping duties on chemicals a key ‘concern’

DPIIT has asked petrochemical industry to “urgently respond” on the scope to indigenise the production of over 200 highly import-dependent petrochemical items. (Reuters)

India’s chemical Industry associations and several government ministries have begun pushing for a suspension or pause in anti-dumping investigations into several chemical intermediaries due to a surge in prices and shortages caused by the ongoing war in West Asia.

In April, the government exempted import duty on 40 petrochemical products till June 30, but it has begun fresh stocking efforts to ensure domestic availability of key chemicals.

Many such requests are made to the Commerce and Industry Ministry by the downstream industry, such as the textiles and footwear sectors.

An official said the Textile Ministry has also asked for a pause on several anti-dumping investigations on chemical intermediaries and deferment in anti-dumping duty investigation on input items such as elastomeric fibre yarn and viscose rayon filament yarn due to the war.