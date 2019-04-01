As ‘slack season’ approaches, markets hopeful of another rate cut from RBI

India’s financial markets and bankers are bracing for at least a 25 basis points (bps) cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its upcoming monetary policy review this week, given the low headline inflation number and a slowing economy.

Advertising

After the 25 bps cut in the key policy rate – the Repo rate – in the February monetary policy review, expectations have built up among a section of the markets and bankers on the RBI front-loading a 50 bps reduction in Repo rate ahead of the “slack season”, the period which kicks in from April, in a bid to revive investments and to lower interest rates and boost loan growth.

“We continue to expect the RBI panel to cut rates by 25 bps on April 4 and June/August if rains are seen normal. Inflation should average 4.7 per cent in FY2014, well within the RBI’s 2-6 per cent mandate, atop 3.4 per cent in FY19,”said a report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We expect at least a 25 bps rate cut in April policy (cumulative 50-75 bps over next two or three policies) though we believe the stage is ripe for a larger rate cut. If the rate cut is of 25 bps only, then RBI could indicate more cuts through a possible shift in stance or policy statement. The RBI should also take a holistic approach with liquidity framework as call rates are liquidity agnostic,” says an SBI Research report.

Advertising

With general elections around the corner, the RBI policy action will be keenly awaited and could be a sentiment booster if the central bank goes for a bigger cut.

“Fundamentals do not point to generalization of core inflation … fiscal risks are overdone, in our view, with the Centre’s FY20 fiscal deficit contained at 3.4 per cent of GDP. High ex post real policy rates, at 3 per cent, well above the RBI’s 1.25-1.75 per cent, show scope to cut,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

After the 25 bps cut in the February policy review, banks have not passed on the benefits to customers.

State Bank of India reduced the interest rate on home loans by 5 bps and also announced it will link savings bank deposits and short-term loans to the Repo rate.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had called a meeting with bankers to push for faster monetary transmission or passing on the benefits of a rate cut, but banks are yet to respond.

According to Care Ratings, as interest rates in India are poised only downwards, overall cost of funding may be expected to go down.

“Monetary policy action in India is unlikely to be influenced overtly as the target is inflation and while the external sector and the state of the rupee are factors looked at when drafting the statement the decision is driven by inflation and hence should not have an impact,” the agency said.

On February 7, at the first monetary policy review after Das took over as the new Governor, the Reserve Bank surprised the markets by reducing the Repo rate by 25 bps from 6.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent, signalling its intention to focus on growth given the benign outlook on inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Das, had also decided to shift the monetary policy stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’, indicating that there could be further softening of the rates.

An unchanged stance as of now with possibility of a rate cut means that the dollar would no longer be strengthening against the other currencies, Care Ratings said.

Many analysts expect the RBI monetary panel to cut rates by 50 bps in calendar year 2019 if rains are seen normal. Inflation is expected to average 4.7 per cent in financial year 2020, well within the RBI’s 2-6 per cent.

Explained Lending rates of banks yet to show any major decline Given the change in stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’ and expectations of benign inflationary trajectory and projected moderation in growth, the Reserve Bank might consider another rate cut during its April meeting. Besides, the dampening global demand and softening global commodity prices will ensure that imported inflation do not exert any upside pressure to headline inflation in the near term. But the million dollar question is: will the Repo rate cut lead to a decline in lending rates of banks?

The rate cuts by the Reserve Bank are expected to back OMO (open market operations) in reducing lending rates. Interest rate cuts will likely support the rupee as FPI equity investments have been surging.

Stock markets have rallied nearly seven per cent in March, sending the benchmark Sensex to a new peak even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) brought in Rs 34,000 crore, the largest monthly inflow in recent times.

“Participants took note of latest monsoon update wherein the IMD shared possibility of a strong monsoon provided there is no El Niño surprise. Besides, hopes of a rate cut in the RBI’s upcoming policy review meet further boosted the sentiment. Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the move and the broader indices showed noticeable strength,” said Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking.

Further, the panel will have to consider the global growth prospects which are now looking increasingly weaker across China, Europe and the US.

Significantly, the US yield curve inverted last week for the first time since mid-2007, the strongest indication of a possible recession for the world’s largest economy.

Advertising

“The inversion of US bond yield curve (between 3 months and 10 year) has led to concerns of possibility of US economic recession, as historically inversion of yield curve has always preceded the impending recession. Further, the macro-economic readings such as PMI from Germany and France have not helped as some of them came at multi-year lows,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research (wealth), Centrum Broking.