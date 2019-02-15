Arun Jaitley to resume charge of Finance Ministry today, attend high-level meet on Pulwama attack

Union minister Arun Jaitley will resume charge of the Finance Ministry on Friday. Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had been holding additional charge of the ministry after Jaitley left to the US on January 24 for medical treatment. Goyal had presented the Union Budget 2019 in his absence.

Jaitley will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the next course of action after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir on Thursday that killed at least 37 CRPF jawans. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are also likely to attend the meeting.

Goyal had also stepped in to take charge of the Finance Ministry between mid-May and August last year, when Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

After he left India in January, Jaitley had been designated as a minister without portfolio.

On return to the country on February 9, Jaitley had said he was “delighted to be back home”.