Arun Jaitley: NDA record better on farm sector investments

Blaming inadequate investment by Congress government in the agriculture sector as the key reason for agrarian distress, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the policy of the NDA government to pump in more resources into rural areas has improved agricultural productivity and the quality of lives of the people in villages. His remarks came in the backdrop of opposition party’s allegations of ignoring rural India and the last week’s massive protest in the national capital by farmers from across the country.

Advertising

“The Narendra Modi Government assumed office on 26th May, 2014. Stress in the agricultural sector was not born thereafter. It was inadequacy of the resources pumped into the agricultural sector by the Congress that had led to both an agrarian distress and an inadequate quality of life in the rural areas. The NDA Government planned a multi-pronged strategy to improve the quality of life in Indian villages, to enlarge quantum of investment and to make the Indian farmer self-sufficient and farming remunerative rather than be only dependent on State agencies,” Jaitley said in a blog titled ‘India’s rural sector’.

He said the NDA government significantly increased investments in rural roads, housing, sanitation and healthcare. Schemes including Swachh Bharat, rural electrification, JanDhan, Ujjwala Yojana and Mudra Yojana helped in improving life in rural areas. “Removing the agrarian distress and improving the quality of life in rural areas cannot be done by slogans alone. From 1971 onwards, the Congress policy was slogans and not resources,” he said. Continuation of the present government’s policies will ensure that infrastructure in rural areas is developed like in urban areas.

“The past four-and-a-half years is just the beginning. If this level of investment with its annual increase is continued in the rural areas for at least the next two decades, we will be close to providing a quality of life and infrastructure in rural areas which is more urban like,” Jaitley said. Listing out sectors, he said the government has already increased expenditure in animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, besides providing more funds for agriculture research and education.