Arun Jaitley: Middle class will ensure performance-centric democracy

Election results in India will be driven more on merit and middle class voters will ensure a performance-centric democracy instead of traditional factors such as caste, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

“A group of people, a very large chunk of people, who make very harsh judgements are forming an opinion and that opinion is based on performance, is based on integrity, is based on in whose hands you are safe and which are the hands which can deliver and I think this trend is likely to increase. And that will probably make us a far more performance centric democracy where people will judge on that basis and not merely the traditional ones like caste…,” Jaitley said.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Citizen Raj, authored by economist Surjit Bhalla, Jaitley said that the socio economic profile of India is changing very fast, with the middle class and neo middle class constituting a significant chunk of voters.

He further said elections are going to increasingly become more merit-savvy. “…the fundamental difference between 1971 and 2019: 1971, you had India which was significantly poor, the poor constituted the largest chunk of vote. Then you had a rainbow coalition, the brahmins, the muslims, the dalits…I think if you now look at India, 2009, 2014, 2019, I think elections are going to increasingly become more merit-savvy,” he said.