Arun Jaitley: Finance Minister who ushered in change

In the five budgets he tabled as Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley introduced steps to boost investment, worked to ease business environment, and created a financial inclusion framework for the poor by bringing them into banking net, providing low-cost insurance and launching a nation-wide health insurance scheme.

Budget 2014-15

* Foreign direct investment norms and limits for defence, insurance, housing and manufacturing sectors were significantly eased under Jaitley’s watch

* A much sought after 10-year tax holiday for developers of power projects was announced to rekindle investor sentiment in the sector

Budget 2015-16

* Proposed to create a Micro Units Development Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Bank, with a corpus of

Rs 20,000 crore, and credit guarantee corpus of Rs 3,000 crore to refinance microfinance institutions through Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

* Announced launch of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to cover accidental death risk of Rs 2 lakh, Atal Pension Yojana for a defined pension depending on the contribution and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana which covers both natural and accidental death risk of Rs 2 lakh

Budget 2016-17

* The Budget 2016-17 was pitched as a budget for agriculture sector and rural India with enhanced allocations for rural roads, irrigation, interest subsidy on farm loans and schemes aimed at improving farmers’ welfare. It also announced Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, allocating Rs 5,500 crore, more than the Rs 2,954.65-crore under all existing crop insurance schemes in 2015-16

Budget 2017-18

* Union Budget 2017-18 moved to bring down anonymous or unnamed cash donations by individuals to political parties from the current

Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000. The government also announced abolition of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board, the body which cleared foreign direct investment plans up to Rs 5,000 crore

Budget 2018-19

* The showpiece of the Union Budget 2018-19 was an ambitious National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) for over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, an estimated 50 crore individual beneficiaries, with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. This scheme was subsequently launched

* The Budget also promised that the minimum support prices for all crops will be fixed so as to guarantee farmers a 50 per cent return over their production cost. To benefit MSMEs, corporate tax rate was cut from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for companies with turnover up to Rs 250 crore

* Imposed long-term capital gains tax of 10 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh arising from sale of listed equity shares or units of equity-oriented mutual funds. Proposed 10 per cent tax on dividend income distributed by equity-oriented mutual funds. Both these taxes are in place

‘financial sector has lost a true friend and guide’

“… A devastating loss for India and for me, personally. Arunji was the best friend, philosopher and guide that we had. Knowing him was one of the greatest privileges of my life” Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet

“The country has lost a proud son; a patriot; a nationalist and someone who was a firm believer in the tremendous economic potential our country had to offer” Sandip Somany, President, FICCI

“Mr Jaitley will be remembered for many landmark reforms like GST and IBC … the country and the financial sector has lost a true friend and a guide” Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI

“His legal acumen was highly acclaimed but his sound advice went far beyond and he was sought even for family matters, personal career advice and crisis management of all sorts” Sunil Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

“In every interaction he enriched me with his wisdom and wise counsel. I am deeply saddened by his untimely demise and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family” Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, Hindustan Unilever

“As a legal and intellectual stalwart, he stood out for his ability to multitask by simultaneously holding charge of key ministries. India Inc must honour his legacy” Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd