Artificial General Intelligence on the horizon within 5 years: Google DeepMind CEO

Google DeepMind CEO, and one of the world’s foremost AI scientists, Demis Hassabis told delegates at the India-AI Impact Summit that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be achieved within the next five years, marking what he described as a “threshold moment” for AI and human progress.

“..in 2026, we’re at another threshold moment where AGI, artificial general intelligence, is on the horizon, maybe within the next five years,” Hassabis said.

AGI is a theoretical form of AI that possesses the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide variety of tasks at a level equal to or exceeding human capabilities. Unlike current Narrow AI designed for specific tasks, AGI is pegged to generalise knowledge across domains, exhibit common sense, and solve novel problems autonomously.