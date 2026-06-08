Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indians off Oman coast

A fire broke out on the foreign tanker Marivex carrying 24 Indian seafarers off the eastern coast of Oman on Monday. (X/FSUI/ Enhanced with AI)

An incident of fire on board a foreign flagged oil tanker–Marivex–with 24 Indian seafarers was reported at around 1:30 pm on Monday near the Omani coast, and initial information suggests that the seafarers are safe, a senior Shipping Ministry official said.

Even as the incident comes amid renewed attacks in West Asia, particularly between Iran and Israel, Marivex was well outside the Strait of Hormuz area, and South of the Gulf of Oman, in waters off Oman’s east coast.

Shipping Ministry Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said that the cause of the fire is not known yet and is being looked into. As per preliminary information, the tanker was not carrying any cargo. Sharma said that the Shipping Ministry is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the vessel’s owner to gather more information about the incident.