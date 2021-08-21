ArcelorMittal planning to invest Rs 1L cr in Gujarat

Lakshmi Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, accompanied by the company’s CEO Dilip Oommen, paid a visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. During the visit, the release added, Mittal expressed his eagerness to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Gujarat.

Mittal expressed commitment of investment of Rs 50,000 crore for the expansion of his unit near Hazira in Surat while also expressing intention of investing Rs 50,000 crore in solar energy, wind energy, and hydrogen gas production sectors, it said.

“Giving positive response, the CM has invited them for investment in Gujarat and assured necessary help,” the release added.

Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, M K Das, was also present.