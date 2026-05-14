8.3%: April wholesale prices rose most in 42 months as Iran war pain deepens

The wholesale price of petrol was 24% higher in April compared to March, high-speed diesel 17%, natural gas 15%, kerosene 12%, and LPG 10%. (Express Photo)

Wholesale prices in India jumped 8.3% year-on-year in April as against an increase of 3.88% in March as the impact of the West Asia war mounted sharply, with producers bearing the brunt of the cost. According to data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday, inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in April was the highest in 42 months, with energy related items witnessing an unprecedented rise in prices.

Wholesale price of Aviation Turbine Fuel, or ATF, more than doubled in April from March, with naphtha, furnace oil, and bitumen seeing prices rise 67%, 46%, and 39% on a month-on-month basis.

Naphtha is used in a variety of industries, including plastics and paints. Bitumen is used to make roads.