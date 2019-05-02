April UPI usage volumes 2 per cent lower than March figures

Payment volumes on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) fell on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis in April, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday.

Advertising

The number of UPI transactions dropped a little over 2 per cent m-o-m to 781.79 million in April from 799.54 million in March. The value of transactions continued to grow, rising 6.4 per cent m-o-m to Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, however, there was a 311 per cent jump in UPI volumes in April, while aggregate value of transactions shot up 426 per cent y-o-y.

NPCI also released data on transactions made using its Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app in April. The volume of transactions made by BHIM rose 1.5 per cent m-o-m to 15.15 million, while their value increased 2.6 per cent to Rs 6,584 crore. In April, BHIM’s share in UPI transactions stood at around 2 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Advertising

Since its launch in August 2016, UPI has seen two waves of exponential growth — one in early 2017 following the launch of the BHIM app and another with Google Tez and Paytm entering the UPI ecosystem in September and November 2017 respectively.

What could drive the next round of growth in UPI volumes would be the full-fledged launch of payments for all WhatsApp users.

In February 2018, investment bank Credit Suisse said in a report that the entry of WhatsApp into the UPI ecosystem could lead to some shake-up. —FE