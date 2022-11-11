scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Apple’s $191 billion single-day surge sets stock-market record

Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney, Australia. (Bloomberg, file)

Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.

The world’s most valuable company added $190.9 billion in market value, the most ever by a US-listed company, as softer-than-expected inflation data buoyed equity markets across the board. The jump eclipsed Amazon.com Inc.’s $190.8 billion gain in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Apple, which after Thursday’s 8.8% jump has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, now accounts for four out of the top five biggest daily gains. The stock remains down 17% this year.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 07:44:18 am
