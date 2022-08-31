scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

AoA amended: AGM clears splitting Tata Sons, trusts top posts

Earlier in its annual report, Tata Sons said it had received a request from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust to make an amendment in its Articles of Association.

The shareholders cleared the motion at the company’s annual general meeting held Tuesday.

Tata Sons’ shareholders approved a resolution that prevents a person who is the chairman of either of its two trusts from being eligible to head the company’s board. The shareholders’ approval means that the trusts Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two controlling shareholders of the company — and Tata Sons (the holding company of all Tata Group firms) will have separate individuals as chairman.

The shareholders cleared the motion at the company’s annual general meeting held Tuesday.

Earlier in its annual report, Tata Sons said it had received a request from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust to make an amendment in its Articles of Association (AoA). The shareholders have asked to insert a clause that “a person who is the chairman of either of the trusts or of both will not concurrently be eligible to be the chairman of the company’s board”.

“Now this has become legally binding, and the trusts and Tata Sons will continue to be chaired by two different individuals,” a source in the know said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

(With FE)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:02:45 am
Next Story

Balbharati opens its doors to allow people access rare textbooks

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement