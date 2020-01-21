Any curb on duty-free cigarettes, liquor unlikely to dent trade deficit: Experts

The Ministry’s proposal reportedly seeks to cap the amount of liquor that travellers can buy from duty-free shops at one litre, halving it from the current limit of two litres. The Ministry’s proposal reportedly seeks to cap the amount of liquor that travellers can buy from duty-free shops at one litre, halving it from the current limit of two litres.

The Commerce Ministry’s reported proposal to limit the quantity of liquor and cigarettes that travellers can purchase duty-free on international trips may not be an effective measure in bringing down India’s trade deficit, according to trade experts. While some feel increased purchasing power and availability of foreign liquor at stores not limited to duty-free shops would keep sales up, others have questioned whether the volume of duty-free sales is enough for such a move to cause a dent.

The Ministry’s proposal reportedly seeks to cap the amount of liquor that travellers can buy from duty-free shops at one litre, halving it from the current limit of two litres. It also reportedly proposed doing away with duty-free benefits for cigarettes altogether from a carton at present. The Ministry has reportedly also prepared a list of over 300 items like paper, toys and footwear, where interventions like hiking import duties might be possible.

The move is expected to be an effort to bring down India’s current trade deficit by curbing imports of non-essential items. “Because exports have been slumping, the government might be worried that the deficit will shoot up. But, it looks like they are grasping at straws at this point,” said a trade expert requesting anonymity.

“Nowadays, foreign liquor is available in regular stores (not just duty-free stores), and people are willing to pay the price,” said the person, adding that the move may not have “much” of an impact on lowering India’s trade deficit. “If the industrial production remains sluggish, then exports will also be sluggish,” the person further said.

According to provisional data from the Commerce Ministry, India imported around $0.3 million worth of liquor in containers holding up to two litres between April and November 2019. It imported around $0.9 million worth of liquor in containers of over two litres during the same period. The country also imported $11.51 million worth of cigarettes containing tobacco during this period.

There is currently no official data that specifies the amount and value of liquor and cigarette imports through the duty-free route.

“Cigarettes are on a slightly different standing, because India is a signatory to the anti-tobacco campaign of the WHO. So, even if it were to levy 1,000 per cent duty on them, it would be justified from that angle,” a former trade official told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

“Whether reducing the limit of duty-free liquor to one litre will make a noticeable dent is yet to be seen. If the volume is substantial, then you can make that distinction, but if it is a small volume that is being brought in, does that make much of a difference?” the official said.

“However, there is also the potential angle of substitutability of foreign liquor with domestically produced liquor now … the impetus may have come from domestic manufacturers of liquor also,” the official added.

A senior government official close to the development told The Indian Express that the Finance Ministry was “yet to take a call on the changes for duty-free purchases, but it is a bit unlikely.”

However, “more” discussions are being held on curbing imports of other non-essential items, the official further said.

India’s trade deficit with several of its free trade agreement partners have widened over the years. For instance, the country had trade deficits with all members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that it was to sign, but then backed out of, in November.

While there has been a drop in goods imported into India over the last few months, the country has also been witnessing a continued slump in exports.

Merchandise exports between April and December 2019 dropped 1.96 per cent.

The country’s overall trade deficit was $118.10 billion for that period, according to Commerce Ministry data.

