Centre appoints Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain as NITI Aayog CEO

The government on Wednesday appointed Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Services officer and currently the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. In an order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said the appointment will take effect from the date of assumption of charge by him for a period of two years.

An officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Jain was appointed as Chief Secretary in October 2024 and his term was to come to an end on August 31 this year. Before that, Jain had served as Secretary, Road Transport & Highways and also Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).