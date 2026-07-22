Centre appoints Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain as NITI Aayog CEO

The government on Wednesday appointed Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Services officer and currently the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. In an order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said the appointment will take effect from the date of assumption of charge by him for a period of two years.
An officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Jain was appointed as Chief Secretary in October 2024 and his term was to come to an end on August 31 this year. Before that, Jain had served as Secretary, Road Transport & Highways and also Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
Jain did his B.Tech Honours in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1986 and then obtained his MA in Public Administration from Maxwell School, USA.
From 2011 to 2015, Jain also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Apart from this, he was the secretary to then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2005. In the early years of his administrative service, Jain had served as the collector of Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal.
The Centre had earlier appointed senior IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber as the interim Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, following the completion of B V R Subrahmanyam’s extended tenure on February 24, 2026. Chhibber, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is the Director General, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog.
Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was appointed NITI Aayog’s CEO on February 20, 2023. Initially, Subrahmanyam was appointed for two years, with his term ending on February 24, 2025, but he was given a one-year extension, which ended on February 24, 2026.