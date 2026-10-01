Anup Bagchi named HDFC Managing Director, CEO

HDFC on Thursday appointed Anup Bagchi, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term, effective October 27, 2026.
Bagchi will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose term ends on October 26 and who will not be reappointed.
In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved Bagchi’s appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.
Consequently, the bank’s Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Bagchi’s appointment as an Additional Director with effect from October 2, 2026, at its meeting held on October 1.
Bagchi is a financial services leader with over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management and insurance. He was a member of the ICICI Group since 1992, and built a diverse career spanning treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, investment banking, and digital financial services.
He has held several pivotal leadership positions, including CEO & MD of ICICI Securities, Executive Director of ICICI Bank, and currently MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. His career reflects a strong track record of business building, strategic leadership, and navigating the evolving financial services landscape.
(Inputs from PTI)