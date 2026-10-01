Anup Bagchi named HDFC Managing Director, CEO

HDFC on Thursday appointed Anup Bagchi, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term, effective October 27, 2026.

Bagchi will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose term ends on October 26 and who will not be reappointed.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved Bagchi’s appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Consequently, the bank’s Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Bagchi’s appointment as an Additional Director with effect from October 2, 2026, at its meeting held on October 1.