Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Ant Group sells Zomato shares worth $200 mln via block deal: Source

The deal brings Ant Group's current stake in Zomato to 10%, the source said.

Jack Ma’s Ant Group has sold a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Ant Group and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The development comes months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:47:29 pm
