Ant Group sells Zomato shares worth $200 mln via block deal: Source

Jack Ma’s Ant Group has sold a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal brings Ant Group’s current stake in Zomato to 10%, the source said.

Ant Group and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The development comes months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.