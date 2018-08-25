Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 10:15:12 pm
anil ambani reliance, Reliance Naval and Engineering, anil ambani resigns, ambani resignation, business news, india news, indian express RNAVAL operates country’s largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.(Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) on Saturday said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect. Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

RNAVAL operates country’s largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.

