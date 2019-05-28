Angel tax relief for 541 startups: DPIIT Secy

The Centre has granted exemption to 541 startups so far from the so-called angel tax, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Ramesh Abhishek said Monday. As many as 36 applications for such a relief were incomplete, and the DPIIT is working with startups concerned to address their deficiencies, Abhishek said in a tweet. The move comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in February had allowed such exemptions to startup.

With the new notification, “all the startups are allowed to receive angel tax exemption regardless of their share premium values given that the aggregate amount of paid-up share capital and share premium of the startup after issue or proposed issue of shares, if any, does not exceed, Rs 25 crore.”

In a substantial breather to thousands of startups, the government on February 19 raised the cap of funding by unlisted companies or individuals in a startup that would be exempted from the angel tax to Rs 25 crore from Rs 10 crore. It also relaxed a clutch of rules to ease investment flow into such entities. Investments by listed firms with net worth above Rs 100 crore or annual turnover of Rs 250 crore will be exempted from any such limit, which will enable them to invest more without fears of the angel tax. —FE