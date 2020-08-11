Andhra Pradesh unveils new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23

The unveiling of Andhra Pradesh’s new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, on Monday. (Express photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government Monday unveiled its new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the policy emphasises on putting equal focus on supporting existing units, along with facilitating new units, ensuring balanced growth across regions and communities, and reducing upfront cost and risk of doing business.

Special Chief Secretary for Industries R Karikal Valaven said the state is committed to delivering on each element of the policy. It proposes interventions across infrastructure, ease of doing business, skill development, business enablement, and fiscal incentives.

