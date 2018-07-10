Andhra Pradesh bags top spot in ease of doing business, Telangana ranked second

DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan. (Picture for representational purposes) DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan. (Picture for representational purposes)

Andhra Pradesh secured the top spot in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). Telangana and Haryana came at second and third positions, respectively.

Jharkhand and Gujarat rounded off the top five. Others in the top ten are Chhattisgarh (6), Madhya Pradesh (7), Karnataka (8), Rajasthan (9) and West Bengal (10). Maharashtra came at 13th position, while New Delhi was 23rd in the ranking under the Business Reform Action Plan.

DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the BRAP. “A large number of states have made significant progress in reforms suggested in BRAP 2017,” a statement issued by DIPP said.

The assessment under the BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by States/UTs and feedback score that is based on response garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.

DIPP said 17 states have achieved a reform evidence score of more than 90 per cent and 15 have achieved a combined score of 90 per cent and more.

“The states which have achieved 80 per cent or more reforms evidence score represent 84 per cent of the country’s area, 90 per cent of the country’s population and 79 per cent of India’s GDP,” it said.

Number of reform actions implemented under BRAP 2017 increased to 7,758 from 2,532 in 2015.

With PTI inputs

