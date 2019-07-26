Andhra High Court stays state move to reopen renewable energy contracts

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is learnt to have stayed a move by the state government to reopen contracts with the aim of renegotiating tariffs paid to wind and solar power companies.

The move by a division bench of the High Court comes as a major setback for the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh and spells partial relief for renewable power developers. The court’s order, coming in response to a batch of petitions filed by nearly 40 private solar and wind power producers, directed the government to suspend its order, which sought a review of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous Telugu Desam Party government, for a period of four weeks. The court also suspended a letter written by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL) to the power producers on July 12, summoning them for re-negotiations on power purchase agreements.

The firms had filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the state government’s July 1 order. The decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to reopen contracts signed with wind and solar generators impacted at least 50 of India’s biggest RE (renewable energy) developers and puts at stake nearly 5.2 gigawatts (GW) of projects, with an estimated debt exposure of over Rs 21,000 crore. Nearly half of this capacity, according to rating agency Crisil, was at higher risk of default as they lack liquidity support beyond the project level. The move to reopen contracts, alongside raising serious questions among investors about the sanctity of contracts, could lead to a fresh wave of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector.

In a press release, the AP government had defended its move to saying cancellation of PPAs is “well within its purview”. The move, however, was a body blow for RE developers, who have been the only bright spark in the otherwise sluggish electricity generation sector, with FDI inflows of $3.22 billion over the last four years alongside significant domestic investment leveraged by bank funding. There are concerns that other states could take a cue from this and initiate similar reopening if wind and solar project PPAs on the same grounds cited by the Andhra government – that tariffs discovered in subsequent years have been cheaper.

The YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, an ally of the NDA Government, had decided to “review” and “bring down” tariffs of all competitively bid renewable power projects in the state, as per the July 1 order. It directed a high-level negotiation committee to use “current rates”, “rates prevalent at the time of commissioning of projects”, and “the current opportunity cost of other sources of power” to benchmark and renegotiate agreements, and also submit its report to the state government in 45 days.

Affected private developers had raised concerns that this move by the state utilities to reopen contracts comes amid a general reluctance by the states to renegotiate pacts signed with old and inefficient state-owned thermal plants, most of which are idling due to high tariffs but the distribution utilities are still forced to fork out fixed charges. In response to pressure from the Centre seeking a review of the move, the Andhra Pradesh government had said it would go ahead in renegotiating power purchase agreements with private developers.

As on end-May 2019, a total capacity of around 78.35 GW had been installed in the country of which 40 GW has been added during the last five years.

The move by the AP government comes at a time when India’s progress towards its March 2022 target of 227 GW of renewable energy capacity is blunted somewhat due to the feeble progress in addressing the damage on account of the country’s massive fleet of aging and inefficient coal- and lignite-fueled thermal power plants.