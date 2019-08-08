Andhra govt to host international trade meet on August 9

The YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh will host its first international trade and investment meeting on August 9. Officials said that a diplomatic outreach event would be held here and delegates from over 35 countries including Korea, the UK, the US, Japan and Australia are expected to attend.

The programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas like pharma, automobile, steel, textiles food processing, electronics and the like.

The state will showcase industrial policies and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with the participating countries.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be chief guest of the event which will also be attended by the State Finance Minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce along with concerned officials.

The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of select countries. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The state would take the initiative further and plans to invite countries to setup their chambers of commerce to facilitate strong trade relations.

In this process, Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks will be setup in business centers across major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors.

Wherever offices cannot be setup directly, the state will partner with CII, FICCI and other organisations which have presence in those countries in order to reach out to investors.