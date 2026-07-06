India can bridge a fragmented world as a ‘connector economy’: Anand Mahindra

With uncertainty no longer the exception, the next global order may well be shaped by those that can become “connectors” in a fragmented world. This presents an opportunity for India to emerge as a “connector economy” that works across divides, said Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

“It is already beginning to establish this reputation with its low-key ‘goodwill towards all’ approach over the past year,” he said in his letter to shareholders in the annual report of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Add to that India’s democracy and political stability, its geographical position as a political and economic buffer against China, its large domestic market, and the trust it commands across ideological blocs, and you have the definition of a perfect “connector economy”, Mahindra said.