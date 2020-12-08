Anand Agarwal: ‘Wireline capex will have to be on par with investment in wireless’

Anand Agarwal

The capital investment planned by telecom companies in wireline and optical fibre networks over the next few quarters will have to be on par with their investment in wireless technologies to achieve quality as well as scale of service, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of optical fibre cable-maker and tech solutions provider STL, Anand Agarwal said in an interaction with Aashish Aryan. Edited excerpts:

While the first three months of the year were spent in strict lockdown, there has been relative bounce-back in economic activity. What were the learnings at STL?

The biggest issue for us was working on project sites itself. In terms of augmenting the workforce and getting the right permissions, there were issues. A lot of time up until July-August was spent on that, along with making sure that everybody is healthy and safe. So, those were the issues that we encountered. In hindsight, everybody can wonder whether we could have planned better or done something different. Right now, if people act in a more calibrated manner, we should be able to come out of this and leave the pandemic behind us. As far as STL is concerned, the shift towards digital is creating a global demand for us. That gives us good visibility in the short-to-mid term.

Is it a deliberate focus of telecom companies to move from a pure wireless play to a combined mix of wireless and wireline services?

Wireless gives you coverage and wireline gives you capacity. For example, for Jio (Reliance Jio Infocomm), 85 per cent of the towers are connected with fibre. Airtel is now adding much more to its present capacity.

The more wireless services expand, the more wireline will be required. With 5G, the data consumption in India goes up more than 10 fold, which is nearly 10 GB per user per month right now.

What can we make of STL’s partnership with Airtel? Is it a sign of things to come wherein we can see more such telecom-fibre company partnerships?

In 2019, there was not a lot of investment happening in this sector in India. There was a lot of talk, re-calibration and recorrection. In 2020, with this sort of order book, the investments have started happening again. This is a macro opportunity. The scale is decent, the execution is very focused, and largely will happen in second half of this year. This is an integrated opportunity which takes a solution-based approach fibre, cable, interconnect, network design, roll-out. It will be an end-to-end solution. What it does for Airtel is that it creates a robust backhaul, tower connectivity network for them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.