Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices Rs 2/L

Starting Wednesday, a pouch of full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre while the toned milk will cost Rs 51 a litre.

Written by Sandip Das | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:16:10 am
The price of double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk price has been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.

In view of rise in feed cost, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — also referred to as Amul — and Mother Dairy, on Tuesday announced a hike in milk price of all variants by Rs 2 a litre. The new prices will be effective from Wednesday.

“The hike of Rs 2 per litre will translate into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price which is lower than the average food inflation,” GCMMF said. Both Amul and Mother Dairy supply around 65 per cent of the daily milk demand of around 12 million litres in Delhi-NCR. The new prices would be applicable where Amul and Mother Dairy sell milk in pouches.

The new price hike is expected to push up inflation in the coming months. In July, inflation in milk and milk products was 5.84 per cent and they have a weightage of 6.61 per cent in the consumer price index.

The new price hike is expected to push up inflation in the coming months. In July, inflation in milk and milk products was 5.84 per cent and they have a weightage of 6.61 per cent in the consumer price index.

“Cattle feed cost has increased by more than 50 per cent in the last six months, besides other costs of production. We have passed on a portion of the rise in the cost of production of milk to consumers,” R S Sodhi, MD, GCMMF said. He said feed cost consisting of dry and green fodder and concentrate constitute about 70 per cent of the total cost of production of milk.

(With FE inputs)

