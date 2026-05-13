Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre across India, blames higher cost

Dairy giant Amul’s fresh milk is getting costlier by Rs 2 per litre across India with the company blaming an increase in “cost of operation and production of milk”.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets under the Amul brand, made its decision known on Wednesday and said the price hike will be effective May 14, news agency PTI reported.

Amul is a premier Indian dairy cooperative brand based in Anand, Gujarat.

GCMMF, in a statement, said it has “increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14”.