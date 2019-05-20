Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 in Delhi, other major markets

Citing rise in cost of milk production, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — that markets dairy products under the brand name of Amul — on Monday hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all six products being sold in major markets of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal and Maharashtra among others. The revised prices will be effective from Tuesday.

Explaining its decision that comes immediately after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in the country, Amul said the increase in milk prices is after a gap of two years (March 2017). “Considering an increase in the cost of milk production, all member milk unions of Gujarat have increased milk purchase price by a minimum of Rs 30-50 per kg fat (5-8%) over the last few months,” an official statement from GCMMF, which referred to the increase in price of cattle feed ingredients such as de-oiled rice bran, rice polish fine, molasses, maize, said. “The rate of green fodder has seen a hike of more than 100 per cent this summer,” the statement added.

Following the hike, a 500 ml pack of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad will cost Rs 27, Amul Shakti Rs 25, Amul Taaza Rs 21 and Amul Diamond Rs 28. There has been no change in the prices of cow milk in Gujarat. A couple of weeks ago, Amul had raised the prices of one litre of a Masti Dahi pouch by Rs 5.

“The national and international dairy markets have witnessed adverse conditions since the last two years. Due to this, there has been a steep decline in the prices of commodities such as SMP (Skimmed Milk Powder), WMP (Whole Milk Powder) and Butter oil. This had resulted into a decline in producer prices of milk across India leading to an adverse impact on milk producers. However, the milk cooperatives of Gujarat continued to pay remunerative prices of milk to its producers and the average final price of milk paid to our producers has increased from Rs 710 per kg fat in 2017-18 to Rs 730 per kg fat in 2018-19,” the statement read.