Amid n-power push, govt exempts custom duty on capital goods

The move aligns with the government’s ambition of scaling India’s nuclear capacity to 100 GWe by 2047 — more than ten times the current installed capacity of 8.8 GWe — and builds on the SHANTI Act’s removal of long-standing legal and regulatory barriers to private participation in the sector.

Months after the government enacted the SHANTI Act to open India’s nuclear sector to private players, the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday announced exemption on custom duty on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035.

“I propose to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035 and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Earlier, goods required for nuclear power generation such as Control and Protector Absorber Rods, Burnable Absorber Rods used to attract a custom duty of 7.5%. After the budget announcement, the same will be nil for these goods.